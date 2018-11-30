Bagley is dealing with back tightness and will not return to Thursday's game against the Clippers.

Bagley grabbed his lower back after landing a jump near the rim and asked for a trainer during the next timeout. Before exiting the contest, the rookie recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal -- marking his third career double-double. Look for more updates on his status to come ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Pacers.