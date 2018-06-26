Kings' Marvin Bagley: Will play Summer League

Bagley will be a member of the Kings' summer league team, the Sacramento Bee reports.

This isn't exactly news, but the Kings have confirmed that Bagley will be on the roster when the Sacramento Summer League -- known as the "California Classic" -- kicks off on Monday. Bagley is also expected to join the team for the Las Vegas Summer League, which begins on July 6 and includes both pool and tournament play. The No. 2 overall pick is coming off of a fantastic freshman season at Duke, where he averaged 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. While he'll face questions about his fit and defensive capabilities at the next level, Bagley projects to be among the more impactful rookies next season, from a fantasy perspective.