Kings' Marvin Bagley: Withdraws from Team USA

Bagley is decided to withdraw from Team USA to focus on the upcoming 2019-2020 season, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports

Bagley had been competing for a spot on Team USA's 12-man roster, though he's since elected to take a step back in order to prepare himself for the upcoming NBA season. During his first season in the league, he averaged 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and one assist over 62 games with the Kings.