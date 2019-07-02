Kings' Marvin Bagley: Won't play in summer league

Bagley (Achilles) will not play for the Kings' entry in the Las Vegas Summer League, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.

Bagley was listed on the Kings' roster for the California Classic, which runs from Monday to Wednesday, but he's nursing a sore Achilles so the team won't take any chances. Regardless of his condition, however, the second-year big man was never going to play at the Las Vegas Summer League, and he won't be included on the roster.