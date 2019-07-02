Kings' Marvin Bagley: Won't play in summer league
Bagley (Achilles) will not play for the Kings' entry in the Las Vegas Summer League, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.
Bagley was listed on the Kings' roster for the California Classic, which runs from Monday to Wednesday, but he's nursing a sore Achilles so the team won't take any chances. Regardless of his condition, however, the second-year big man was never going to play at the Las Vegas Summer League, and he won't be included on the roster.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Out for Game 1 of summer league•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Playing in California Classic•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Closes out rookie season strong•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Strong production off bench•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Named to starting lineup•
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.