Kings' Marvin Bagley: Won't play Monday
Bagley (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Houston, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Bagley won't take the court Monday, though the team is considering him day-to-day moving forward, meaning a return is likely on the horizon. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Thunder.
