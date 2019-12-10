Play

Kings' Marvin Bagley: Won't play Monday

Bagley (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Houston, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Bagley won't take the court Monday, though the team is considering him day-to-day moving forward, meaning a return is likely on the horizon. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Thunder.

More News
Our Latest Stories