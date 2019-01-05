Kings' Marvin Bagley: Won't play Saturday
Bagley (knee) has been ruled out Saturday against the Warriors.
Bagley is on the verge of returning from the left knee sprain that has sidelined him since mid-December. He'll still need some more time to recovery, however, and won't play against Golden State. The rookie's next chance to take the floor is Monday against the Magic.
