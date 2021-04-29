Bagley (hand) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

As expected, Bagley isn't quite ready to return as he continues to work his way back from a fractured left hand. According to head coach Luke Walton, Bagley has progressed to 3-on-3 work and is making good progress, but he won't be available Wednesday. With Harrison Barnes (groin) also sidelined, Chimezie Metu and Hassan Whiteside could be in line for some extra minutes against the Jazz.