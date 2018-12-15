Kings' Marvin Bagley: Won't return Friday
Bagley suffered a sprained left knee during Friday's game against the Warriors and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Bagley needed assistance getting to the locker room, so initial indications aren't looking good. The Kings are slated to take on Dallas on Sunday, although it seems unlikely that Bagley will be ready to go with such a quick turnaround. Details regarding the injury will be revealed after further evaluation.
