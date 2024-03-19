Jones supplied 26 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes in Stockton's 106-104 overtime G League win over Rip City on Sunday.

The Arkansas product is on quite a tear, having posted three straight 20+-point efforts with at least four made three-pointers in each, and having dished out double-digit assists in five of the last six contests as well. Jones is now averaging 15.3 points, 7.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds across 31.8 minutes over 19 G League games.