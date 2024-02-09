Jones agreed to a two-way contract with the Kings on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jones, 25, is back on an NBA roster for the first time since the 2021-22 season, when he appeared in four contests for the Lakers. He'll fill the two-way spot that was vacated by Keon Ellis, whom the Kings converted to a standard NBA contract. Jones had already been playing with the Kings' G League affiliate in Stockton this season, averaging 13.1 points (on 53.5 percent shooting from the field), 6.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 29.4 minutes per game over 16 appearances.