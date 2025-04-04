Jones produced 47 points (17-29 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 122-114 G League semifinals win over the Valley Suns.

Jones led all scorers and handed out a team-high nine assists to power the Stockton Kings to a Western Conference Finals berth. The two-way player entered the postseason on a hot streak over his final 10 G League regular-season outings, during which he averaged 26.8 points, 8.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 4.1 three-pointers on 46.1 percent shooting from deep in 38.5 minutes, and Jones should remain the centerpiece of Stockton's offense as long as the club stays alive in the playoffs.