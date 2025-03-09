Jones posted 29 points (11-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 assists and 10 rebounds across 39 minutes during Saturday's 123-105 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Jones followed up a 49-point performance during Tuesday's win over the Valley Suns with a monster triple-double. The two-way swingman led the squad in points and rebounds on top of a game- and season-high mark in assists. Jones is averaging 23.5 points, 7.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 34.8 minutes per contest over 19 G League appearances.