Dellavedova chipped in three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and three steals in 16 minutes during Friday's 106-95 win over Cleveland.

Dellavedova logged 16 minutes in the win, a sizeable role when compared to his usual allotment of playing time. The Kings were down a number of backcourt pieces here, meaning Dellavedova was called upon to do a little more. While the three steals were certainly nice, he is clearly nothing more than a place holder, meaning there is no reason to go and add him.