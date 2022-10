Dellavedova finished Thursday's 125-110 loss to the Grizzlies with no counting stats in one minute.

Dellavedova made a rare appearance in the loss, logging a whopping 35 seconds. The fact he made the final roster came as a bit of a surprise to many and based on what we have seen across the first few games, there is basically zero chance he has any fantasy value this season, no matter the league depth.