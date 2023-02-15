Dellavedova totaled no counting stats in one minute during Tuesday's 120-109 loss to Phoenix.
Dellavedova featured in the rotation for the first time in more than a week, although you could be forgiven for missing it given he managed just one minute. On most nights, there is simply no role for Dellavedova other than providing veteran leadership off the bench. Managers can ignore him in all formats.
