Dellavedova has been diagnosed with a fractured right index finger, and there's no timetable for his return, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Dellavedova has already been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, but now, the veteran point guard will likely miss the final six regular-season games and probably some playoff action. While he's sidelined, Davion Mitchell could see a few extra minutes as the top backup behind De'Aaron Fox.