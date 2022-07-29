The Kings signed Dellavedova on Friday.

Dellavedova played for Melbourne United in Australia last season, where he averaged 10.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 25.6 minutes, but he shot just 38.9 percent from the field. The 31-year-old last played in the NBA with the Cavaliers in 2020-21, appearing in just 13 games due to injuries. In Sacramento, he'll look to solidify a bench role behind De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell.