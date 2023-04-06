Dellavedova underwent surgery to repair the fractured index finger on his right hand Wednesday and he's currently without a timetable to return, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Dellavedova is expected to make a full recovery, but he's assuredly done for the rest of the regular season and will likely miss a chunk of the post-season. However, he wasn't a part of the regular rotation, so his absence from the active roster won't impact fantasy hoops.