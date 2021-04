Harkless will start in Thursday's game against the Pistons, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sacramento made a lineup change for Thursday's game, as Harkless was moved into the starting lineup while Tyrese Haliburton was sent to the bench. This will mark the first start for Harkless with the Kings. He has averaged 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist across the last six games.