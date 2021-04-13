Harkless scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT) to go along with five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pelicans.

Harkless remained in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game and benefited from the absence of Buddy Hield (illness). As a result, he played a season-high 34 minutes and scored a season-best 15 points. He chipped in across the board otherwise, most notably contributing two steals. Harkless figures to see a decreased role going forward, assuming Hield is not out for a lengthy period.