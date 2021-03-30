Harkless has been included in the Kings' rotation in both of his games since being acquired from the Heat at last week's trade deadline, averaging 6.5 points, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.0 minutes per contest.

Harkless' numbers aren't anything special, but he's at least getting some run with the second unit after he previously hadn't been a regular in the Heat rotation since late December. He looks poised to serve as the main backup to starting power forward Harrison Barnes until Marvin Bagley (hand) returns from injury.

