Harkless generated 18 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes Sunday in the Kings' 126-98 win over the Thunder.

With De'Aaron Fox (COVID-19 health and safety protocols), Harrison Barnes (groin) and Tyrese Haliburton (knee) still out of the lineup Sunday, Harkless surprisingly stepped up on the offensive end to lift the Kings to resounding win. Though Harkless has been a fixture in the starting five for more than a month, he typically offers most of his fantasy impact in the defensive categories, and managers shouldn't expect that to change after Sunday's scoring outburst. Harkless had averaged only 7.8 points on 50 percent shooting from the field over the Kings' first four games of May.