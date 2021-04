Harkless was held scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Wednesday's 49-point loss to the Jazz.

With Harrison Barnes out, Harkless was a popular, low-cost DFS pivot, but he turned in a complete dud, failing to score in his 24 minutes of action. Harkless did provide a pair of blocks, but it was nonetheless a poor all-around showing for the 27-year-old, who's started the last 11 games.