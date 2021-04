Harkless totaled 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes in a loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Harkless started his seventh straight contest and finished with his highest point total of the season. In fact, Harkless' 20 points tied for the team lead and exceeded his scoring total over his past three games combined. He has totaled double-digit points only three times over his past 11 games, so Harkless can be avoided in most fantasy leagues.