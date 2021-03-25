Harkless, along with Chris Silva, was traded to the Kings in exchange for Nemanja Bjelica, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harkless was signed to presumably fill the spot on the Heat that Jae Crowder created when he left for the Suns. However, Harkless quickly found himself outside of Miami's rotation. In being dealt to Sacramento, he could end up in the team's rotation behind Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes. Any consistent playing time will boost Harkless' fantasy value, but he probably still won't be relevant in most formats.