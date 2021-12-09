Harkless (knee) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Harkless is active for Wednesday's contest after missing the previous four games due to knee soreness. The 28-year-old will not be under a minute restriction so he should be playing in his range of about 20 minutes. Harkless had been struggling, averaging just 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in his four games prior to injury, so he will be looking for a bounce-back performance Wednesday.