Raynaud provided 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 136-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Raynaud has posted double-digit points and at least eight rebounds in his last three starts while filling in for Domantas Sabonis (knee). The rookie out of Stanford has also had three games with double-digit points off the bench, and he should remain a valuable fantasy commodity as long as he stays in the first unit, which should last for at least one more game. Sabonis isn't expected back until the Dec. 18 matchup against the Trail Blazers at the earliest.