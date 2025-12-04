Raynaud notched 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 121-95 loss to the Rockets.

The 25 points were a career high for the rookie center, topping the 19 points he scored last Friday against the Jazz. Raynaud has begun to see a significant workload while the Kings try to fill in for Domantas Sabonis (knee) in the paint, and over the last three games the 2025 second-round pick in averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 threes in 25.7 minutes a contest from the second unit while shooting 60.6 percent from the floor.