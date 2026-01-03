default-cbs-image
Raynaud exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Suns due to an apparent left knee injury, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Raynaud grabbed at his left knee before limping to the locker room with 4:19 remaining in the final quarter. The big man required assistance getting to the back, so it appears unlikely he'll return in the final minutes of the fourth.

