Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Helped to locker room Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raynaud exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Suns due to an apparent left knee injury, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Raynaud grabbed at his left knee before limping to the locker room with 4:19 remaining in the final quarter. The big man required assistance getting to the back, so it appears unlikely he'll return in the final minutes of the fourth.
More News
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Doesn't return Friday•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Posts double-double in blowout loss•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Logs solid double-double in loss•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Goes for 19 points, two blocks•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Continues strong work under basket•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Records double-double in loss•