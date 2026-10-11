Raynaud suffered an right knee injury during the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Warriors and will not return, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Raynaud appeared to tweak his knee after bumping into Stephen Curry, per Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle. The injury was severe enough for Raynaud that he had to be taken off the floor and into the locker room in a wheelchair, and the Kings should have an update on the second-year center once he undergoes more tests on his knee. An extended absence would mean more minutes at center would be available for Dylan Cardwell (rest) and Precious Achiuwa.