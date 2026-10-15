Raynaud (knee) is expected to miss at least the first five or six games of the regular season, and potentially longer, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Raynaud is recovering from a right patellar subluxation and appears set to begin the campaign on the sidelines. The young center appeared in 74 games last season, helping anchor Sacramento's frontcourt while Domantas Sabonis battled injuries. With Dylan Cardwell also sidelined, the Kings will be especially dependent on Sabonis until their reserve centers return.