Raynaud had eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and one block over 26 minutes during Sunday's 117-103 loss to the Timberwolves.

Raynaud took a step back in his numbers in his fourth consecutive start, though that was more due to a lack of touches rather than a lack of efficiency. If Domantas Sabonis (knee) is cleared to return Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Raynaud would move back to the bench, and that would limit his fantasy upside considerably to deeper leagues and in a streaming capacity only.