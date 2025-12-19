Raynaud chipped in 29 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 134-133 overtime loss to Portland.

The rookie has a new career high in scoring following the overtime loss to Portland. Raynaud's 11 rebounds also tied his best performance on the glass this year. The Stanford product is seeing increased run while Domantas Sabonis works his way back from a meniscus tear. In December, Raynaud is averaging 17.0 points and 8.3 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game. While Sabonis could return to the court soon, Raynaud is making the case to continue receiving ample playing time.