Raynaud chipped in 29 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 134-133 overtime loss to Portland.

The Rookie Frenchman has a new career-high in scoring following the overtime loss to Portland, after scoring 29 points. Raynaud's 11 rebounds also tied his best performance on the glass this year. He also chipped in a pair of assists and steals. The Stanford product is seeing increased run while Domantas Sabonis works his way back from a meniscus tear. Over the month of December so far, Raynaud averages 17.0 points and 8.3 rebounds during 30.1 minutes per game. While Sabonis could return to the court soon, Raynaud is making the case to continue receiving ample playing time.