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Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Penciled in as No. 2 center

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Raynaud enters his second NBA season after flashing intriguing offensive versatility during his rookie campaign.

The seven-footer can stretch the floor and facilitate from the frontcourt, giving Sacramento a unique developmental option. However, as long as Domantas Sabonis is in town, Raynaud will likely be competing for reserve minutes. Another year of development could help Raynaud carve out a consistent role in the Kings' rotation, and if he continues to impress, the Kings may be more willing to part ways with Sabonis.

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