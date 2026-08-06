Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Penciled in as No. 2 center

Raynaud enters his second NBA season after flashing intriguing offensive versatility during his rookie campaign.

The seven-footer can stretch the floor and facilitate from the frontcourt, giving Sacramento a unique developmental option. However, as long as Domantas Sabonis is in town, Raynaud will likely be competing for reserve minutes. Another year of development could help Raynaud carve out a consistent role in the Kings' rotation, and if he continues to impress, the Kings may be more willing to part ways with Sabonis.