Raynaud provided 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 131-90 loss to the Clippers.

Raynaud was one of the few bright spots for the Kings, as he continued to display a firm handle on the starting gig as the team's big man amid the absence of Domantas Sabonis (knee). Drew Eubanks only logged 13 minutes in the role, which is solid evidence that the team will stick with Raynaud moving forward.