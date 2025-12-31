Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Posts double-double in blowout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raynaud provided 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 131-90 loss to the Clippers.
Raynaud was one of the few bright spots for the Kings, as he continued to display a firm handle on the starting gig as the team's big man amid the absence of Domantas Sabonis (knee). Drew Eubanks only logged 13 minutes in the role, which is solid evidence that the team will stick with Raynaud moving forward.
More News
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Logs solid double-double in loss•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Goes for 19 points, two blocks•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Continues strong work under basket•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Records double-double in loss•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Notches best game of career•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Limited impact vs. Minnesota•