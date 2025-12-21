Raynaud accumulated 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 98-93 loss to Portland.

Raynaud is one of many big men who have tried to fill Domantas Sabonis' (knee) shoes, and one could argue that the 2025 second-round pick has been the most effective player to attempt the task. With Drew Eubanks (thumb) out until January and Precious Achiuwa failing to show consistency, the door is wide open for Raynaud to make a sizeable impact in this scenario. The Stanford product should yield some short-term value in deeper leagues for those who need help at center.