Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Records double-double in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raynaud finished with 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 victory over the Pacers.
Raynaud took advantage of Indiana's short-handed frontcourt and logged his fourth double-double in five games. He's played elite ball this month, averaging 18.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in March.
More News
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Records double-double in victory•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Leads team with double-double•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Double-double in loss to Lakers•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Continues to impress•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Settling into starting role•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Big double-double in loss•