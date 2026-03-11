Raynaud finished with 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 victory over the Pacers.

Raynaud took advantage of Indiana's short-handed frontcourt and logged his fourth double-double in five games. He's played elite ball this month, averaging 18.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in March.