Raynaud produced 21 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 120-94 loss to the Pelicans.

Raynaud was one of the lone bright spots for the Kings in a blowout loss, as he posted his best scoring night since Dec. 18 while logging just his second double-double since Jan. 1. The big man took full advantage of Domantas Sabonis (back) logging a career-high 38 minutes. Raynaud has been heavily involved even with Sabonis on the court, so look for Sacramento to continue prioritizing the young center's development heading into the All-Star break and beyond.