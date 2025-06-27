Raynaud was selected by the Kings with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Raynaud didn't start playing basketball until his final year of high school, making his continued progression as a player even more impressive. He had a monster year at Stanford in 2024-25, averaging 20 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 35 percent from deep on 5.5 attempts per contest. The Kings have Domantas Sabonis as their starting center and Jonas Valanciunas as the backup, but Raynaud should find a way to see minutes in the rotation. He isn't expected to do much in fantasy in the early stages of his career, but he might be a prospect worth stashing in some formats if he finds a way to crack the rotation on a steady basis.