Kabengele was traded from the Clippers to the Kings on Monday in exchange for a protected future second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Kabengele wasn't a significant part of the Clippers' rotation this season, averaging just 1.2 points over 4.1 minutes per game. He'll attempt to carve out playing time in Sacramento's frontcourt over the second half of the season and could see some run early in his time with the Kings since Marvin Bagley (hand) and Chimezie Metu (wrist) are sidelined indefinitely.