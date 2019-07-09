Kings' Milton Doyle: Team-leading scoring tally
Doyle collected 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during the Kings' 105-101 win over the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.
Doyle's scoring total paced the Kings on the afternoon, as he saw a nice bump in minutes from the 10 he'd logged in the Kings' opener Saturday. The 25-year-old guard last saw NBA regular-season action with the Nets in 2017 and spent last season playing in Spain.
