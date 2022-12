Queta will be active for Tuesday's contest against the 76ers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The two-way Center has an opportunity to make his NBA season debut during Tuesday's contest against Philadelphia. Queta has dominated throughout his first 14 contests in the G League this season, averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 blocks across 31.4 minutes per game.