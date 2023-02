Sacramento recalled Queta from the G League's Stockton Kings and upgraded him to available for Tuesday's game in Phoenix.

The two-way center looks like he'll suit up Tuesday, but he'll likely find himself on the outside of head coach Mike Brown's rotation while all of Domantas Sabonis, Chimezie Metu, Richaun Holmes, Alex Len and Trey Lyles are healthy. Queta has appeared in just four games for Sacramento this season, averaging 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.3 blocks in 6.3 minutes.