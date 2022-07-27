Queta averaged 12.8 points, 6.5 rebound, 1.5 assists and 2.8 blocks in four Summer League games.

Queta proved that he can be a high-quality rim protector this Summer League. He did have to leave the Pacers game due to left calf soreness, but it is not expected to be a serious injury. The Kings finished 27th in defensive rating last season, so they certainly need defensive help. The only other real shot-blocker on the team is Richaun Holmes. When Queta is playing up in the NBA from his two-way contract, he will get the opportunity to compete for frontcourt minutes off the bench.