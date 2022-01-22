Queta finished with 22 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 28 minutes during Monday's 124-91 defeat to Delaware.

After a short little stint with the team's official club, the two-way player finds himself back in Stockton for now. The G League team is more than happy to have Queta back as his 22 points were tied for a team-best while he also led his squad in rebounding as well. Queta figures to be one of Stockton's top options whenever he is down with the team.