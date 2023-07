Queta recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT) 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes of Friday's 80-76 Summer League win over Atlanta.

Despite being in the NBA for two years, Queta only has 20 total games under his belt. He made a strong case for more minutes Friday, though he'd have to outplay Trey Lyles and Alex Len in training camp for a shot at the backup center minutes in Sacramento.