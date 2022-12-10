Queta tallied 24 points (10-12 FG, 3-8 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 114-105 loss to the Blue.
Queta has proven to be a double-double machine, posting game-highs in scoring and rebounding. However, he did leave points on the board by missing five free throws.
More News
-
Kings' Neemias Queta: Posts double-double in loss•
-
Kings' Neemias Queta: Fouls out against Ignite•
-
Kings' Neemias Queta: Monster double-double Saturday•
-
Kings' Neemias Queta: Efficient scoring in victory•
-
Kings' Neemias Queta: Fouls out in defeat•
-
Kings' Neemias Queta: Posts double-double in loss•