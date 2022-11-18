Queta posted 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 FT) nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 100-96 win over the South Bay Lakers.
Queta was in foul trouble again Thursday, picking up five total. Queta also coughed up four turnovers to only one assist. However, his efficient scoring, rebounding and defensive impact helped him post a plus-15 mark in Stockton's win.
