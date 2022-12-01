Queta tallied 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-111 win over the Ignite.
Queta had one of his worst rebounding games of the season Wednesday. However, his efficient scoring helped him post a plus-five point differential. Queta had impressive defensive contributions, but they came at the expense of six fouls.
